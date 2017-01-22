Bellevue Woman Injured In Crash

A Bellevue woman was injured after her vehicle was rear-ended by another car in Dubuque on Thursday. A report from the police department says 24 year old Britney Sullivan was driving west on Dodge Street, near Devon Drive when she stopped for traffic in front of her. Her vehicle was then struck from behind by a car driven by 47 year old Bobby Harris of Dousman, Wisconsin. Sullivan was transported by ambulance for emergency medical treatment. Harris was charged with failure to maintain control. The accident happened just before 3 pm.