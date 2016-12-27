Bellevue Suspicious Death

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating what police call a “suspicious” death in the Jackson County town of Bellevue. Our coverage partners at KCRG TV tell us that Bellevue police officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of South Riverview Street at around 1 pm. Sunday afternoon. That’s where they found 59 year old James Remakel dead. Police then called DCI for assistance. Authorities took Remakel to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy. A release says investigators were searching the residence and conducting interviews.