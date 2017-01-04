Bellevue Police Seeking Help With Homicide Investigation

Bellevue Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are seeking the public’s help in the homicide investigation of a Bellevue man who was killed at a residence in that city on or about December 25th. A release from the department says someone forcefully entered a residence in the 600 block of South Riverview Street and became involved in an altercation with 59 year old James Remakel. An autopsy revealed that Remakel’s death was caused from “multiple sharp edged entries” and was ruled a homicide by the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Bellevue Police Department or the Jackson County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering a two-thousand dollar reward for anonymous information or tips that lead to an arrest.