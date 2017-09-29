Beef Fajita Chili

1 (2 ½ lb.) kg. frozen beef fajita strips (thawed)

1 onion, chopped (yellow or red)

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

2 medium jalapeno peppers, chopped

1 (46 oz.) can tomato juice

1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste

2 cups beef broth

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained

1 (19 oz.) can cannellini beans, drained

1 (15 oz.) can kidney beans, drained

2 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

2 tablespoons dried parsley

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

In a large slow cooker, add all ingredients. Cover and cook on low 6-7 hours.

Garnish, if desired, with lime wedges, grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, tortilla strips, etc.