Beef Fajita Chili
1 (2 ½ lb.) kg. frozen beef fajita strips (thawed)
1 onion, chopped (yellow or red)
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 yellow bell pepper, chopped
2 medium jalapeno peppers, chopped
1 (46 oz.) can tomato juice
1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste
2 cups beef broth
1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained
1 (19 oz.) can cannellini beans, drained
1 (15 oz.) can kidney beans, drained
2 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
2 tablespoons dried parsley
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
In a large slow cooker, add all ingredients. Cover and cook on low 6-7 hours.
Garnish, if desired, with lime wedges, grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, tortilla strips, etc.