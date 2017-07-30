Beckman Wins 6th State Baseball Title

The Dyersville Beckman Catholic Trailblazers defeated the Kuemper Catholic Knights 9-6 Saturday at Principal Park to win the Class 2A championship game. Beckman wins its sixth state championship and its first since back-to-back titles in 2012-2013.

The Trailblazers came out firing on all cylinders, tagging Kuemper pitching for nine runs in the bottom of the first inning. Beckman sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning, drawing six walks, recording three hits and one hit by pitch. Nine runs is all Beckman would need, with starting pitcher Jackson Bennett holding Kuemper to one run in four innings of work. He gave up just two hits, walking four and striking out nine before leaving the game due to a pitch count restriction.

Kuemper clawed its way back into the game, scoring one in the fourth and five runs in the sixth to get within three runs.

Beckman second baseman Riley LeGrand did it all for the Trailblazers, reaching base three times with two singles, two RBI and a walk, while pitching the final inning to seal the 9-6 win for the Blazers en route to their championship victory.

Beckman Catholic finishes the season with a 32-11 record as it takes home the Class 2A state championship for the third time in the last six seasons. Kuemper Catholic finishes the season with a 22-13 record.