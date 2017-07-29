Beckman Plays For State Title Today

The Dyersville Beckman Trailblazers will be in search of state title number seven in school history this afternoon when then meet Carroll Kuemper Catholic in the Class 2A championship game at Principal Park in Des Moines. It’s reported that coach Tom Jenk will be in attendance as his Blazers try to win their first title since 2013. Jenk is in an ongoing health battle recovering from brain cancer. Beckman enters the game with a record of 31-and-11 while Kuemper is 22-and-12. Game time will be at 1:30 at Principal Park