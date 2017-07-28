Beckman Playing For Another State Title

The Dyersville Beckman Catholic Trail Blazers defeated the Iowa City Regina Regals 8-0 yesterday evening at Principal Park in a Class 2A semifinal game to advance to the championship round. Beckman will look to win its first state championship since they took the title in 2013 and sixth in school history.

Beckman starting pitcher Connor McDermott was nearly unhittable in his start, pitching a seven-inning complete game. McDermott struck out 13 Regina hitters, striking out each of the last four batters he faced and nine of the final 11 batters that came to the plate.

The Blazers’ offense was also on a roll, scoring the most runs in the Class 2A tournament for the second game in a row. Center fielder Sam Stelken led the offense with three RBI, including a two-run triple in the bottom of the first. Stelken’s triple was one of three for Beckman, with second baseman Riley LeGrand and catcher Joel Vaske also hitting triples.

Beckman meets Carroll Kuemper Catholic for the Class 2A championship at 1:30 tomorrow afternoon.