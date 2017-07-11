Beckman Misses State Softball Bid/Hempstead Plays Tonight

The 7th ranked Dyersville Beckman Blazers lost in their attempt to qualify for next weeks Iowa High School State Softball Tournament. The Blazers were blanked 5-0 by 8th ranked Iowa City Regina last night in Dyersville. Beckman finished their season with a record of 30-and-12.

Tonight in the Class 5A Region 5 Final: the Hempstead Mustangs will be swinging for an upset at 3rd ranked Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Jefferson is 37-and-4 and has a power packed line up with 64 team home runs which surpassed the previous state record of 58. The Mustangs were swept by the J-Hawks in the regular season meeting between the two teams on scores of 9-1 and 7-6…in the second game Jefferson had to score 3 in the bottom of the 7th to rally for the victory. The winner advances to the 5A State Tournament field next Tuesday in Fort Dodge.

You can hear the game tonight on AM 1370 KDTH and kdth.com with pregame starting at 6:50 this evening with first pitch at 7 o’clock.