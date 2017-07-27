Beckman Faces Regina In 2A Semis Tonight
The Dyersville Beckman Catholic Trail Blazers will attempt to punch their ticket to Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game later today. The Blazers (29-11) face Iowa City Regina (28-7) in the first 2A semi-final at 5 o’clock at Principal Park in Des Moines. The winner will play Saturday afternoon at 1:30 against the winner of the other semi-final this evening between Carroll Kuemper Catholic and Centerville.
Beckman will be attempting to earn a spot in a state championship game for a 13 time in school history, the last time being in 2014….the Blazers have won five previous championships with the last one in 2013.
- Yesterday the 4A semi-finals were played, but the weather created problems. The last game of the day between West Des Moines Dowling Catholic and Mason City was postponed until 9 this morning. The winner of the other quarterfinal games were Johnston over Linn-Mar 7-1, Waukee defeating defending champ Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0, and ending early this morning Iowa City West defeated Cedar Rapids Washington 12-2 (6).