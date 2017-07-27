Beckman Faces Regina In 2A Semis Tonight

The Dyersville Beckman Catholic Trail Blazers will attempt to punch their ticket to Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game later today. The Blazers (29-11) face Iowa City Regina (28-7) in the first 2A semi-final at 5 o’clock at Principal Park in Des Moines. The winner will play Saturday afternoon at 1:30 against the winner of the other semi-final this evening between Carroll Kuemper Catholic and Centerville.

Beckman will be attempting to earn a spot in a state championship game for a 13 time in school history, the last time being in 2014….the Blazers have won five previous championships with the last one in 2013.