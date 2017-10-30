Beckman Catholic Baseball Coach Tom Jenk Jr. Dies

Following a courageous 10 month battle with brain cancer, Iowa High School Baseball Hall of Fame coach Tom Jenk Junior passed away early yesterday morning. The 64 year old Jenk helped guide Dyersville Beckman to five state championships and 1,088 victories and 507 losses over a coaching career which spanned four decades. Jenk was able to travel to Des Moines in July to watch Beckman’s sixth state championship victory in school history from a suite at Principal Park after receiving a courtesy ride to get there in a special Caring Coach from Paramount Ambulance. Funeral arrangements for Jenk are pending.