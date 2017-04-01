Baseball/Softball/Lacrosse/Volleyball/Hockey Scores

Listen Live
April 1, 2017   Sports

Girl’s High School Softball
River Valley 16, Sauk Prairie 5

 

Men’s College Baseball
Buena Vista University 4, UD 3
Wartburg 9, Loras 4

 

College Softball
Mid America Nazarene 1-5, Clarke 3-10

 

Men’s Lacrosse
UD 14, Univ. Northwestern St. Paul 3

 

Men’s College Volleyball
Carthage 3, Loras 0

 

Hockey
The Dubuque Fighting Saints rode three goals in the second and third periods, and stifling defense throughout to a crucial victory on the road. The Saints took all four meetings at The Stable, as they routed the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 6-2 on last night.

