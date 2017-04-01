Baseball/Softball/Lacrosse/Volleyball/Hockey Scores
Girl’s High School Softball
River Valley 16, Sauk Prairie 5
Men’s College Baseball
Buena Vista University 4, UD 3
Wartburg 9, Loras 4
College Softball
Mid America Nazarene 1-5, Clarke 3-10
Men’s Lacrosse
UD 14, Univ. Northwestern St. Paul 3
Men’s College Volleyball
Carthage 3, Loras 0
Hockey
The Dubuque Fighting Saints rode three goals in the second and third periods, and stifling defense throughout to a crucial victory on the road. The Saints took all four meetings at The Stable, as they routed the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders 6-2 on last night.