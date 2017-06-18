Baseball results from Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Greg Deichmann drove in the go-ahead run during a wild eighth inning, and LSU won its 17th straight game with a 5-4 victory over Florida State in the College World Series. Jared Poche’ worked 2 2/3 shutout innings in a rare relief appearance. The Tigers advanced to a Bracket 1 winners’ game against Oregon State on Monday night. The Seminoles play Cal State Fullerton in an elimination game.

UNDATED (AP) – The Colorado Rockies still own sole possession of first place in the National League West after continuing their mastery of the San Francisco Giants. Rookie Kyle Freeland worked six innings and Tony Wolters drove in two runs as the Rockies beat the Giants for the eighth straight time, 5-1 in Denver.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jake Arrieta remains winless in his last five starts for the Chicago Cubs, although he did manage a home run in their 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh. Gregory Polanco broke out of a slump with a two-run homer and Andrew McCutchen added his 12th of the season for the Pirates.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The San Diego Padres got two 11th-inning home runs in yet another slugfest with the Milwaukee Brewers. San Diego got solo blasts by Cory Spangenberg and Chase d’Arnaud in the final inning of the 7-5 victory. The teams have combined for 15 home runs through two games.

BALTIMORE (AP) – The Baltimore Orioles got two homers from Jonathan Schoop in a 15-7 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals. Adam Wainwright was tagged for nine runs, including three home runs. He lasted just 1 2/3 innings – the shortest of his 268 career starts.

TORONTO (AP) – Back-to-back home runs by Todd Frazier and Matt Davidson lifted the Chicago White Sox past the Blue Jays 5-2 in Toronto. Jose Abreu added a homer too as Chicago won a fourth straight series against the Blue Jays. Mike Pelfrey got the road win.