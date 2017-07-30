Baseball results and news

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Saturday night to strengthen their hold on first place in the NL Central. Second-place Milwaukee pulled within a half-game of Chicago with a 2-1 victory in the series opener Friday night. But the Cubs responded with their fourth win in five games overall.

CHICAGO (AP) – Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning for the go-ahead run and the Cleveland Indians won their ninth straight game, beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4 Saturday night. Indians starter Corey Kluber struck out 12. The AL Central leaders sent the White Sox to their 14th loss in 15 games. Jose Abreu homered for Chicago.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 Saturday night. Greinke limited the Cardinals to one run and four hits. Cardinals starter Mike Leake allowed three runs and four hits over five innings.

UNDATED (AP) – Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo says pitcher Robbie Ray is doing well after being hit in the head by a line drive during his start in St. Louis last night. He will be put in concussion protocol.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock says he is free of cancer more than three months after the 78-year-old St. Louis Cardinals great announced he had been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. Brock said in a statement Friday that a doctor’s diagnosis that he had conquered multiple myeloma was “the greatest news ever.” He credited God and thanked family, friends and fans for their support, saying he remained hopeful.