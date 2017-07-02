Baseball Action

UNDATED (AP) – Chris Sale and Xander Bogaerts helped the Boston Red Sox stretch their lead in the American League East. Sale struck out 11 while tossing four-hit ball over seven shutout innings to pitch Boston past the Blue Jays, 7-1 in Toronto. Sale improved to 11-3 and lowered his ERA to 2.61 as the Red Sox spoiled Canada Day for Toronto fans.

Also –

The Brewers now lead the NL Central by three games after the second-place Cubs absorbed a 5-3 loss at Cincinnati.

The Dodgers made it 20 wins in their last 23 games as Chris Taylor belted a grand slam and Rich Hill worked seven strong innings to lead an 8-0 shutout of San Diego.

Domingo Santana’s two-run homer sparked a seven-run second that carried the Brewers past the Marlins, 8-4.

Michael Wacha threw six scoreless innings and Alex Mejia drove in the Cardinals’ runs in a 2-1 win against the Nationals.

Mike Moustakas hit his 22nd home run and Alex Gordon added a three-run blast as the Royals rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Twins, 11-6 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. The Twins gained a split as Miguel Sano crushed a go-ahead, three-run homer in a 10-5 rout of the Royals.

The Rangers had dropped three straight before Elvis Andrus , Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor homered in a 10-4 rout of the White Sox.

UNDATED (AP) – The New York Mets have activated right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler from the disabled list and placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the 10-day DL with a bruised left hand. Wheeler was pitching well before getting hit hard in two consecutive short starts and going on the DL with biceps tendinitis. Conforto hasn’t played since getting hit by a pitch in San Francisco on June 25.