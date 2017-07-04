Major League Baseball scorecard/news

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Todd Frazier doubled twice and drove in two runs to back Carlos Rodon’s first win of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the slumping Oakland Athletics 7-2 last night. Melky Cabrera added three hits and an RBI, Willy Garcia doubled twice while Matt Davidson had an RBI double to break out of a personal slump.

OTHER BASEBALL ACTION

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 8 Baltimore 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Toronto 3

Final Boston 7 Texas 5, 11 Innings

Final Minnesota 9 L.A. Angels 5

Final Kansas City 3 Seattle 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 N-Y Mets 2

Final Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 0

Final St. Louis 14 Miami 6

Final Colorado 5 Cincinnati 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Catcher Miguel Montero has been acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Cubs, six days after he blamed Chicago pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to Washington. Toronto said yesterday it acquired the two-time All-Star and cash for a player to be named or cash.

Angel Hernandez, a big league umpire for nearly a quarter-century, sued Major League Baseball, alleging race discrimination. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, the 55-year-old Hernandez, who was born in Cuba and lives in Florida, alleges MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre “has a history of animosity towards Hernandez stemming from Torre’s time as manager of the New York Yankees.” As evidence of the alleged discrimination, the suit cites Hernandez’s lack of World Series assignments in the past decade and baseball not promoting Hernandez to crew chief.

Jason Grilli has joined the Texas Rangers, providing a much-needed veteran presence in a bullpen that has struggled to close games. Grilli was added to the Rangers roster Monday, a day after being acquired in a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – It was a banner homecoming for Kato Kaelin. Famous for being a witness in O.J. Simpson’s murder trial in the 1990s, Kaelin, two relatives and a friend won the Milwaukee Brewers 50/50 raffle on Monday, splitting $12,411 before taxes.

Kaelin, who is a Milwaukee native and has relatives who live in the area, was home for the holiday. He said his brother, Bob, bought the tickets for the group.