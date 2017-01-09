Banwarth Named Nebraska Assistant

Dubuque native and 2016 Olympian Kayla Banwarth will write the next chapter in her volleyball life back at her college alma mater Nebraska. Today the university announced Banwarth has been hired by Cornhuskers head coach John Cook as an assistant to his staff.

The 27 year old Banwarth is relatively new to the coaching profession after finishing an illustrious playing career with the U.S. National Team at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016. A U.S. National Team libero since 2011, Banwarth also spent the last two years as a volunteer assistant coach for the Pepperdine men’s volleyball team. Banwarth finished a decorated collegiate career at Nebraska in 2010 where she became the all time digs leader until her record was broken this past season

Banwarth replaces another former Husker, Dani Busboom Kelly, who was named the head coach at Louisville in November. This past summer, Banwarth anchored the United States team to the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio.