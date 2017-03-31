Baked Parmesan Haddock Fillets

3 lbs. Cod fillets

1 cup dry bread crumbs

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons margarine, melted

Cooking spray

Move oven rack to position slightly above middle of oven. Preheat oven to 500-degrees F. Spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

In a pie pan, mix bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, basil, paprika, salt and pepper. Brush one side of fish with melted margarine and dip that side into crumb mixture. Place fish, coated side up, on baking sheet.

Bake, uncovered about 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serve.