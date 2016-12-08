Bahl Family Keeps Christmas Tree Farm Going to Honor Late Founder

The operators of a Dubuque-area Christmas tree farm say they’re doing their best to keep up this season. The Bahl Family Christmas Tree Farm was started back in 1995 as the brainchild and passion project of founder Doug Bahl. His wife Kathy tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that as it grew, the farm produced more than just trees. It became a tradition for many families. But cancer claimed Doug’s life five years ago. Kathy and their teenage son Joe have been doing their best to maintain the farm, but they’ve had to reduce the operation a bit. Instead of taking customers out to pick out their tree, pre-cut trees are now chosen from a barn. The Bahls also had to stop planting new trees, so most of their selection comes from Michigan. Kathy and Joe were hesitant to make those cut-backs, but say they’ll do whatever it takes to keep Doug’s dream going. The Bahls say they’ve got about three dozen trees left in their stock for this year. The farm will be open Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, or until they run out of trees.