Avoiding the “Summer Slide”

With schools letting out for the summer, parents and teachers largely share a similar concern: making sure students don’t lose much of the knowledge they gained over the past school year. Tammy Duehr, an instructional coach with the Dubuque Community Schools, says there are ways to avoid what’s known as the “summer slide.” While learning retention varies from student to student, Duehr says it’s not uncommon for teachers to have to review some of the previous year’s lessons at the beginning of the school year. Duehr notes that much of what students do during the school year is assigned to them, which makes the summer a great time for them to choose their own activities. Duehr also urges parents to plan activities that will encourage kids to learn, noting that the Dubuque area has a wealth of educational opportunities. But Duehr encourages parents to try to follow up on those activities with ways for kids to explore their interests. Dubuque schools are dismissing today. The first day of school will be August 23rd, leaving kids with a summer vacation of 82 days.