Aviles Hoping for Expanded Sports Betting

A Supreme Court case could pave the way for sports betting to come to Dubuque’s casinos. The state of New Jersey has appealed to the high court to have restrictions on sports betting relaxed. Currently, Nevada is the only state in the country where sports betting is legal. But if the court would rule for New Jersey, it could open the door for other states to decide to legalize sports gaming. Q Casino CEO Jesus Aviles is hoping that New Jersey wins the case. While he favors legal sports betting, Aviles is still opposed to daily fantasy sports. The justices are expected to hear New Jersey’s case early next year.