Authorities Seize 75+ Marijuana Plants from Home Near Yellowstone

A couple living near a state park in southwest Wisconsin were arrested Wednesday after authorities found several dozen marijuana plants at their home. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Lake Road near Yellowstone State Park at about 8:30 yesterday morning. A team of investigators found more than 75 marijuana plants as well as about twenty pounds of marijuana leaf clippings. Several firearms were also seized. The residents of the home were not present when the search warrant was executed, but were arrested later in the day. 36-year-old Eric Switsky and 33-year-old Kristen Switsky are facing felony charges of Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver and Manufacturing and Distribution of THC. THC is the chemical compound found in marijuana that produces the “high” users describe.