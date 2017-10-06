Authorities Seeking Dubuque Work Release Inmate

Dubuque authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to a correctional facility. The Iowa Department of Corrections says 33-year-old Danny Boyd failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility on Elm Street yesterday. Back in 2010, Boyd reached a plea deal with prosecutors and had a charge of 1st Degree Robbery reduced to 2nd Degree in exchange for a guilty plea. A judge sentenced him to ten years in prison later that year. Boyd was moved to the work release facility this past February. Boyd is an African-American man who stands 6’1″ tall and weighs about 315 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dubuque Police.