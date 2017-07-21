Authorities ID Body Pulled From River 

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department has made a positive identification on a body that was pulled from the Mississippi River earlier this month. The body has been identified as 19 year old Allison Morgan of Dubuque, who was last seen on December 31st of last year. On July 9th, fishermen called the sheriff’s office to report that they’d found a body in the water south of the Massey Marina. The body was then sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Authorities speculated that the person pulled from the river might be Morgan. She had been missing since her car was found abandoned on the Julien Dubuque Bridge on New Year’s Day. At the time witnesses told police they saw a woman walk to the edge of the bridge, then climb over the railing and disappear.