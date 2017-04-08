ATV Accident in IL

An Illinois man was injured following an incident where he tried to capture a horse using an ATV. At around 5:50 pm Friday the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s office was called to the intersection of West Longhollow Road and Clarke Lane in Rural Illinois between Galena and Elizabeth. While traveling to the intersection, the responding deputy was informed of an ATV rollover accident at the same location. Upon arrival, officers found that 77 year old Daniel Sullivan of Elizabeth had been trying to corral a loose horse while riding an ATV 4×4 along West Longhollow Road. While making a sharp turn Sullivan then flipped the vehicle on its side. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. This accident remains under investigation.