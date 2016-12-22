Attacked Berlin Christmas Market Reopens…Aid Workers Killed in Mosul…Pope Blasts Resistance to Vatican Reforms

BERLIN (AP) – The Berlin Christmas market where 12 people were killed in a truck attack Monday has reopened. Organizers decided to reopen the market today without party music or bright lights, and crowds are coming by to lay candles and flowers in tribute. Meanwhile, authorities across Europe are trying to track down a 24-year-old Tunisian man considered the prime suspect in the assault that also injured 48 people.

BAGHDAD (AP) – The United Nations says two mortar attacks in the Iraqi city of Mosul earlier this week killed four aid workers and seven other civilians. The U.N. mission says the attacks happened Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern Mosul, where Iraqi troops are battling Islamic State militants. Yesterday, Human Rights Watch said Islamic State fighters are deliberately targeting civilians in areas they have lost to government forces.

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis is denouncing the resistance he’s encountering in reforming the Vatican bureaucracy. Francis says some of that resistance is inspired by the devil and that prelates who work for him must undergo a process of “permanent purification” to serve him and the Catholic Church better. For the third year in a row, Francis has taken the Vatican bureaucracy to task in his annual Christmas greeting.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Don’t cut that umbilical cord too soon. New recommendations from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists suggest that waiting “at least 30 seconds to 60 seconds after birth” to cut the umbilical cord could benefit most healthy newborns by delivering them a surge of oxygen-rich blood. It’s common in the U.S. for doctors to cut the cord almost immediately, within 15 to 20 seconds of birth, unless the baby is premature.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – A Swedish man claims that he’s the first person in the world to have reached the South Pole in a wheelchair. Aron Anderson says he accomplished the feat yesterday after a 21-day journey in a wheelchair on skis. Anderson tells Swedish public radio that temperatures averaged -22 Fahrenheit during his 400-mile trek. Anderson, who’s been in a wheelchair since getting cancer in the lower back at age 7, says the expedition raised $538,000 to fight cancer.