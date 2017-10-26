Astros win slugfest to knot World Series…Hinch rounds out rotation…Altuve, Stanton honored

LOS ANGELES (AP) – George Springer crushed a two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning to send the Houston Astros to a 7-6 victory over the Dodgers in Los Angeles, tying the World Series at a game apiece. Marwin Gonzalez forced extra innings with a ninth-inning blast off Kenley Jansen before Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers, but Yasiel Puig homered leading off the eleventh and Enrique Hernandez added an RBI single to extend the game. Charlie Culberson added an 11th-inning solo shot for the Dodgers, who combined with the Astros to set a World Series record with eight home runs.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Astros manager A.J. Hinch has announced his starting pitchers for the next two games of the World Series, saying Lance McCullers will pitch Friday and Charlie Morton will take the mound Saturday. The two were outstanding in Game 7 of the AL Championship, combining on a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the New York Yankees. Yu Darvish is slated to start Game 3 for the Dodgers, followed by Alex Wood.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Houston second baseman Jose Altuve and Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton have received the Hank Aaron Award as the most outstanding offensive performers in their respective leagues. Altuve won the AL batting championship for the third time in four years, hitting a major league-best .346 with 24 home runs, 81 RBIs and 112 runs scored. Stanton was the majors’ top power hitter this year, belting 59 home runs and 132 RBIs with an NL-leading .631 slugging average.

NEW YORK (AP) – Spencer Dinwiddie hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 43 seconds left as the Brooklyn Nets knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers, 112-107. Dinwiddie provided 22 points for the Nets, who blew a 14-point lead in the final quarter before improving to 3-2. LeBron James had a triple-double with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, but he missed a pair of throws with 7.6 seconds left and the Cavs trailing by two.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Eric Gordon capped his 29-point performance by nailing a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Houston Rockets a 105-104 win at Philadelphia. The 76ers led by eight with about two minutes left until the Rockets closed the game on a 9-0 run. James Harden had 27 points and Clint Capela added 16 with 20 rebounds for the Rockets.