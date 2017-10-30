Astros outslug Dodgers to go up 3-2…Gators dropping McElwain…Bulldogs, Cyclones move up in poll

HOUSTON (AP) – The Astros slammed five home runs before Alex Bregman delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th to give Houston a crazy 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve tied the game with three-run homers before the Astros got round-trippers from George Springer, Carlos Correa and Brian McCann to take a 12-9 lead. Chris Taylor forced extra innings with an RBI single in the ninth, three batters after Yasiel Puigslammed the 22nd home run of the series to set a record for a single Fall Classic.

CORAL GABLES, (AP) – A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Florida is parting ways with football coach Jim McElwain following three consecutive losses. The person said the two sides are negotiating McElwain’s $12.5 million buyout, less than a week after he said his players and their families had received death threats. McElwain went 22-12 with the Gators, including 4-9 against ranked teams.

UNDATED (AP) – Georgia has moved up to No. 2 in a major reshuffling of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll. Every team in the top 10 except idle No. 1 Alabama changed positions following Ohio State’s last-second victory over Penn State and Iowa State’s win over TCU. The Buckeyes are third, followed by Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Clemson, Penn State, Oklahoma, Miami and TCU. Iowa State moved up 11 places and are ranked 14th this week.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) – Kyle Busch passed teammate Denny Hamlin on an overtime restart before winning at Martinsville Speedway to become the first driver into NASCAR’s championship race. Hamlin and Chase Elliott had a heated conversation after the checkered flag because Hamlin wrecked Elliott out of the lead to send the race into overtime. Martin Truex Jr. finished second.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) – Bernhard Langer sank a 30-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez in the PowerShares QQQ Championship. Langer and Jimenez both shot 5-under 67 in the final round to force the playoff at 11-under. It was Langer’s second victory in two events of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.