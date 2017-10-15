Astros get walk-off win…Dodgers rally to beat Cubs…LSU shocks Auburn…Tide rolls

HOUSTON (AP) – Carlos Correa homered and delivered a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth to give the Houston Astros a 2-1 win and a two-games-to-none lead over the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series. Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) hit a one-out single in the ninth and scored the winning run after catcher Gary Sanchez couldn’t handle the relay throw from shortstop Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs). Justin Verlander struck out a career playoff-high 13 hitters and went the distance on a five-hitter.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chris Taylor slammed a tiebreaking, solo homer in the sixth inning to help the Los Angeles Dodgers take Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, 5-2 over the Chicago Cubs. Yasiel Puig (YAH’-see-ul pweeg) also hit a solo homer after his RBI double sparked the Dodgers’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit. The Dodgers received four perfect innings from their bullpen after Clayton Kershaw surrendered a two-run homer by Albert Almora Jr. during his five innings of work.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Connor Culp kicked clutch field goals of 42 and 36 yards inside the final three minutes to help LSU rally from a 20-point, first-half deficit in a 27-23 triumph over No. 10 Auburn. D.J. Chark returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown as the Tigers stopped Auburn’s four-game winning streak. Russell Gage made a diving 14-yard scoring reception and had a 70-yard run that set up another LSU touchdown.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Damien Harris opened with a 75-yard touchdown run and finished with 125 yards and two scores on just nine carries as top-ranked Alabama clobbered Arkansas, 41-9. Alabama’s Jalen Hurts was 12-of-19 passing for 155 yards with a touchdown for the Crimson Tide, who led 17-0 midway through the opening period. Nick Saban became the fifth coach to earn 100 SEC regular-season victories.

UNDATED (AP) – Sony Michel ran for two touchdowns and No. 4 Georgia racked up 696 total yards in a 53-28 dismantling of Missouri. Kenny Hill threw for 297 yards and ran for a touchdown to lead sixth-ranked TCU to a 26-6 win at Kansas State. Jonathan Taylor ran for 219 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown as No. 7 Wisconsin knocked off Purdue, 17-9.