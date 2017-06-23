Assessment Reveals Need for Upgrades to Jackson Co. Jail

The results of an assessment of Jackson County’s jail point to the need for renovations to the facility…or possibly a new jail. Earlier this week, a team of consultants from the National Institute of Corrections studied as much information about the current jail as they could get their hands on. Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department tells us current jail was built in 1972. Not only is the space outdated, but it also requires the county to send many inmates to other facilities. The department is now looking at creating an advisory panel that will consider what would be the best action to take. Options could include making significant renovations to the current jail, or building a new one altogether. Until the needs assessment is complete, Schroeder says it’s premature to guess how much improvements might cost. The county asked the consultants to review the current jail after two inmates broke out of the facility earlier this year. They were able to pry open a hydraulic gate near the jail’s exercise yard. Those two inmates were on the loose for about a week before being taken back into custody.