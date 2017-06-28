Asbury Mountain Bike Trail Opens

Mountain bikers in the Dubuque area have a new place where they can ride. The Cloie Creek Mountain Bike Trail opened in Asbury this week. The effort to build the trail was spearheaded by a group called TMBR, which stands for Tri-State Mountain Bike Riders. Group president Brett Errthum says they’re happy with how the trail has turned out. Lance Andre was one of the riders taking to the trail on its first day. He says the trail has sections that will be fun for riders of all experience levels. TMBR raised about $50,000 to build the trail. That figure includes a grant the group received from the Dubuque Racing Association.