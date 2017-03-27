Asbury Man Runs from, Threatens Police Officer

An Asbury man has been accused of running from police and then threatening to “get” the officer while he was being arrested. According to a police report, an officer saw 20-year-old Tyler Birch walking near the intersection of West 5th and Hill Streets at about 11:00 Saturday morning. Birch had a warrant out for his arrest, so the officer pulled up to him. The officer says Birch saw his marked squad car and took off running on Hill Street. The officer trailed Birch in his car for about three blocks, then got out and continued to chase him on foot. The officer caught up with Birch when he was caught near the edge of the bluff. According to the report, Birch made numerous threats to the officer while he was being handcuffed and taken in to custody. Birch now faces charges of violating his probation, Interference with Official Acts, and Harassment of a City Employee.