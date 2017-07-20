Asbury Home Raided as Part of Nationwide Marijuana Bust

Federal authorities have uncovered a marijuana growing operation at a home in Asbury. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration removed about seventy pot plants from the house in the 5300 block of Park Place yesterday. That was one of a dozen locations that agents searched across four states. The home’s residents weren’t around when agents arrived at the house, and have not been identified. The operation has netted three arrests. Two people from Davenport and a Nevada man are now facing money laundering and conspiracy charges. Agents also searched locations in the Quad Cities, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon.