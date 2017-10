Dubuque police are looking for a group of young people responsible for setting a garbage container on fire in Comiskey Park in August. The incident happened on August 20th and the container was a total loss. Police are concerned about the fire’s close proximity to the Community Center, which is located in the park. The department has posted images of the suspects on its’ ID4PD website. We have also posted an image on our website KDTH.com along with this story.