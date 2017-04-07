Charges Filed in September Phone Store Robbery

After a seven-month long investigation, charges have been filed against three suspects wanted in connection with a break-in at a cell phone store. Back in September, two men smashed the glass doors of the Darlington US Cellular store and made off with nearly $30,000 worth of iPhones. Police had received a report of a rape just before the break-in, and it’s believed that call was made to divert police resources. Darlington Police on Wednesday issued arrest reports for 27-year-old Robby Patton, 31-year-old Melvin Whetstone, and 25-year-old Vanity Garcia. They’re being south on charges of being a party to burglary, theft, or criminal damage to property. Authorities believe Garcia called in the fake rape report so that Patton and Whitestone could break in to and rob the phone store. If convicted, the suspects would face a maximum sentence of 23 years in prison.