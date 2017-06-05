Arrest Made in Sunday Morning Shooting

Dubuque Police have made an arrest in connection with a Sunday morning shooting. Shortly after 6:00 AM, officers were called to the 1500 block of North Grandview Avenue. A resident there had called police after a man had entered the home through a back door and shot one of the people inside. That person suffered a minor gunshot injury. Police later arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Grover of Chicago. He’s been charged with Willful Injury, which is a felony carrying a maximum jail term of ten years. Police have said they don’t consider the situation a “break-in.”