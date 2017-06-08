Army Vets Kayaking Mississippi to Raise Awareness of Veteran Suicides

A pair of US Army veterans kayaking the length of the Mississippi River to raise awareness of veteran suicides passed through Dubuque this week. Jeff Hastings and his son Logan work with an organization called Warrior 180. They’re paddling down the Mississippi to help bring attention to the issue of veteran suicide, which Jeff says impacts nearly two dozen vets each day. Jeff’s son Logan served tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan as part of the Global War on Terror. He experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder when he returned from duty, and tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV he wants to give other veterans the same help he received. The Hastingses began their trip in Minnesota on May 1. They’re hoping to finish by the end of July.