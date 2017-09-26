Area Teams Rated in New Football, Volleyball, and Cross Country Polls

High School Football Rankings

In the latest Iowa High School football AP rankings, the Cascade Cougars and Bellevue continue to be the only KDTH area teams in the top 10 of their class. Cascade is ranked 4th in Class 2A while Bellevue slipped two spots and are ranked 10th in the 1A poll this week.

WI High School Volleyball Rankings

The latest Wisconsin High School volleyball Coaches Association Poll has a trio of area teams ranked in the respective class. In Division 3 Cuba City is ranked 7th. In Division 4 River Ridge is rated 4th while Benton is 10th, and Southwestern received votes this week for top 10 consideration.

Cross Country Rankings

The week 6 Iowa High School cross country rankings have been released by the Iowa Track Coaches Association. In Class 4A, the Hempstead boys are ranked 5th in the girls poll Senior is 4th and Hempstead is 6th.

In Class 3A: the Wahlert girls are once again top ranked in the state while the Wahlert boys are rated 4th.

In Class 2A the Cascade girls are ranked 6th. In Class 1A, the Bellevue boys are ranked 2nd and in the girls poll Bellevue Marquette Catholic is ranked 7th.