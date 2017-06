High School Baseball Rankings

The Western Dubuque Bobcat high school baseball team is making a debut in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association weekly rankings this week. The Bobcats with a record of 16-and-3 are ranked 10th in Class 4A.

In Class 3A; Wahlert Catholic dropped one notch and are ranked 10th.

In Class 2A; Cascade is ranked 4th and Dyersville Beckman is 6th.