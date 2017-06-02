Area Student Wins D.A.R.E. Contest

A student at Roosevelt Middle School is one of four local winners of the D.A.R.E. essay contest. Delanie Walker not only won at the local level, but she won at the state level as well. Walker will be honored during the Dubuque city council meeting on Monday and again at the Iowa D.A.R.E. Convention in LeMars. Walker and her family will not be able to attend the convention, so the Dubuque Community Schools are creating a video of her reading her winning essay so D.A.R.E. officers from the Dubuque Police Department can honor Walker by playing her “Dare to Dream” video at the convention.