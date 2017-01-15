Area Sports

Girls Basketball

Iowa City Regina 78 Cascade High School 57

Clayton Ridge 61 Southwestern of Hazel Green 32

Le-Win Tournament 1/14/17

Game 1 Galena 58 Erie 32

Game 2 Galena 64 Dakota 38

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (Duhawks.com) – A trio of Loras wrestlers placed at the Matman Invitational, hosted by Cornell College, on Saturday. Freshman Guy Patron Jr. placed second at 197#, followed by a third place finish by sophomore Quin Gilliam and a fourth place finish by junior Jimmy Davis at 157#.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Duhawks.com) – In the first action since the holiday break, the Loras track and field program competed at the Sol Butler Classic on Saturday, with the women’s team taking home top honors while the men finished third.

TEAM SCORES

Loras Women – 1st – 110 points

Loras Men – 3rd – 77.5 points