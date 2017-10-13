Area Scoreboard(10-13)
High School Football
- Western Dubuque 40, Davenport West 13. The Bobcats now 4-4 on the season and 1-3 in district play.
High School Volleyball
IOWA
- Dyersville Beckman finished runner-up in the WAMAC Conference tournament defeating Center Point-Urbana and West Delaware and then falling to Marion.
- In Tri-Rivers Conference East pool play; Bellevue Marquette Catholic went 3-0 with victories over Easton Valley, Midland, and Prince of Peace. Marquette moves into the Tri-Rivers bracketed tournament Saturday at Midland.
- At the River Valley tournament, Cascade defeated Northeast Goose Lake and then lost to Monticello.
WISCONSIN
- Potosi 3, Belmont 1
- Shullsburg 3, Cassville 1
- Cuba City 3, Fennimore 0
- Southwestern 3, Mineral Point 1
ILLINOIS
- East Dubuque 2, Scales Mound 0
High School Cross Country
- At the MVC Valley Divisional at Noelridge Park in Cedar Rapids: For the boys, Hempstead finished 2nd behind Cedar Rapids Prairie led by Addison Kalb’s 2nd place finish. Senior was 7th of the 7 teams and Jalen Hilebrand was Senior’s best finisher coming in 10th. In the girl’s race: Senior won the division title followed by Hempstead in 2nd. Hannah Brown of Hempstead finished 2nd while Mia Rampton of Senior was 3rd.
- At the MVC Mississippi Divisional at Seminole Valley in Cedar Rapids: the Wahlert girls ran to a 3rd place finish led by Gabby Moran who placed 4th. The Wahlert boys finished 4th led by Jacob Hocking was the leader in 18th for the Golden Eagles.
College Men’s Soccer
- Mercy 3, Clarke 0