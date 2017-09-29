Area Scoreboard (9/29)
High School Volleyball
IOWA
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic 3, Prince of Peace 0
- Clayton Ridge 3, Central Elkader 2
WISCONSIN
- Belmont 3, Shullsburg 1
- River Ridge 3, Potosi 1
- Cuba City 3, Boscobel 0
- Benton 3, Cassville 0
High School Boys Golf
- Following the second round of the City Meet played yesterday at Dubuque Golf and Country Club, Dubuque Senior won the team title. Yesterday the Rams shot a 329 to finish with a two-round 657. Western Dubuque was second six strokes back followed by Wahlert and then Hempstead. Joey Kaesbauer of Hempstead was the medalist shooting a 76 yesterday for a 146 total. All four teams have district play next week.
High School Cross Country
- At the 16 team Western Dubuque Invitational yesterday; Wahlert captured the girls championship paced by Gabby Moran’s 4th place run and Grace Herber finishing 9th. Cascade was 6th, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 9th ,Western Dubuque was 10th and Dyersville Beckman 14th. The results of the boys meet are not available.
College Golf
- At the Elmhurst Invitational at Oak Brook Golf Club, Pete Leinenweber of Loras was the medalist shooting 1-over 73 pacing Loras to a 4th place team finish. Dubuque placed 8th led by Kyle Hyde who tied for 21st a 7-over.
- The Loras women placed 6th at the 11 team Simpson Fall Invitational. The Duhawks were led by Ann-Marie Zahn who placed 9th.