Area Scoreboard (9/26)
High School Volleyball
WISCONSIN
- Potosi 3, Highland 1
- Cuba City 3, Fennimore 0
- Benton 3, Belmont 0
The latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Poll: In Division 3; Cuba City is ranked 7th. In Division 4; River Ridge is 4th and Benton is ranked 10th. Southwestern received votes for top 10 consideration this week.
ILLINOIS
- Galena 2, East Dubuque 0
High School Boys Golf
- MVC Mississippi Divisional Final at Jones Park in Cedar Rapids: Wahlert placed 3rd overall with a three round total of 967, 60 strokes back of winner Linn-Mar. Wahlert’s Craig Collins was 6th with a 232.
- MVC Valley Divisional at the Meadows in Asbury: Senior placed 3rd overall with a 943. Hempstead was 6th totaling 997. Carson Bellis was 7th overall with 230 and Hempstead’s Joey Kaesbauer was 10th with 233.
High School Girls Golf
- At a Tri-meet on Galena Golf Clubs front nine: Southwestern 203, Galena 209 and East Dubuque 217
College Volleyball
- Clarke 3, St. Ambrose 0 (Clarke now 18-3 on the season)
College Men’s Golf
- Host Loras captured the title following round two of the Loras Fall Invitational yesterday at Thunder Hills in Peosta. The Duhawks shot a 303 yesterday for a two round total 613 to win by five strokes over Knox. The top Loras scorecard was turned in by Pete Leinenweber who tied for 5th with 151. Clarke finished 5th out of the five teams with a 639. The Pride’s Michael Elsen finished 3rd with a two round score of 148.
College Women’s Golf
- Clarke finished 4th at seven team Aurora Invitational yesterday shooting a team score of 376. Wheaton took first place with 330. The top score for Clarke was turned in by Emily Cox who tied for 10th with an 87.