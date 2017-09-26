Area Scoreboard (9/26)

High School Volleyball

WISCONSIN

Potosi 3, Highland 1

Cuba City 3, Fennimore 0

Benton 3, Belmont 0

The latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Poll: In Division 3; Cuba City is ranked 7th. In Division 4; River Ridge is 4th and Benton is ranked 10th. Southwestern received votes for top 10 consideration this week.

ILLINOIS

Galena 2, East Dubuque 0

High School Boys Golf

MVC Mississippi Divisional Final at Jones Park in Cedar Rapids: Wahlert placed 3 rd overall with a three round total of 967, 60 strokes back of winner Linn-Mar. Wahlert’s Craig Collins was 6 th with a 232.

High School Girls Golf

At a Tri-meet on Galena Golf Clubs front nine: Southwestern 203, Galena 209 and East Dubuque 217

College Volleyball

Clarke 3, St. Ambrose 0 (Clarke now 18-3 on the season)

College Men’s Golf

Host Loras captured the title following round two of the Loras Fall Invitational yesterday at Thunder Hills in Peosta. The Duhawks shot a 303 yesterday for a two round total 613 to win by five strokes over Knox. The top Loras scorecard was turned in by Pete Leinenweber who tied for 5th with 151. Clarke finished 5th out of the five teams with a 639. The Pride’s Michael Elsen finished 3rd with a two round score of 148.

College Women’s Golf