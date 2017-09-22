Area Scoreboard (9/22)
High School Football
- Davenport Assumption 35, Wahlert 10.
High School Volleyball
Iowa
- Cascade 3, Durant 2
- Iowa City Regina 3, Bellevue 0
- Lisbon 3, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 2
Latest Iowa High School Volleyball rankings: Class 5A; Hempstead is ranked 6th. In Class 4A Wahlert is ranked 4th this week. In Class 3A; Dyersville Beckman is ranked 11th. In Class 2A; Bellevue is ranked for the first time this season, the Comets debuting at number 14.
Wisconsin
River Ridge 3, Cassville 0
High School Boys Golf
- At the boys city golf meet after the1st round: 1. Wahlert 327, 2. Senior 328, 3. Western Dubuque 329, 4. Hempstead 340. The medalis leader was Hempstead’s Joey Kasebauer with a 2-under 70.
High School Cross Country
- At the Jim Boughton Invitational yesterday at Dubuque Soccer Complex, in the boys race Hempstead took the team title led by Addison Kalb’s first place individual finish, Senior was 3rd, Wahlert 4th, and Western Dubuque 5th in the girls meet: Senior won the title with Hempstead 3rd, Wahlert was 4th, and Western Dubuque was 5th. Hannah Brown of Hempstead was the medalist.