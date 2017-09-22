Area Scoreboard (9/22)

High School Football

Davenport Assumption 35, Wahlert 10.

High School Volleyball

Iowa

Cascade 3, Durant 2

Iowa City Regina 3, Bellevue 0

Lisbon 3, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 2

Latest Iowa High School Volleyball rankings: Class 5A; Hempstead is ranked 6th. In Class 4A Wahlert is ranked 4th this week. In Class 3A; Dyersville Beckman is ranked 11th. In Class 2A; Bellevue is ranked for the first time this season, the Comets debuting at number 14.

Wisconsin

River Ridge 3, Cassville 0

High School Boys Golf

At the boys city golf meet after the1st round: 1. Wahlert 327, 2. Senior 328, 3. Western Dubuque 329, 4. Hempstead 340. The medalis leader was Hempstead’s Joey Kasebauer with a 2-under 70.

High School Cross Country