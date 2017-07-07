Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (7/7)

July 7, 2017   Sports

High School Softball Regional Tournament Scores

Class 4A Region 4

#15 Independence 11, Wahlert Catholic 0 (6)

(Wahlert’s season ends at 7-30)

Western Dubuque 8, Decorah 4

(Western Dubuque plays at #1 Benton Community Saturday 7pm)

  • Tonight in a Class 2A Region 4 semi-final: 7th ranked Dyersville Beckman will host South Winneshiek. In 2A Region 5: Bellevue travels to 2nd ranked Durant. In Class 1A Region 5 semi-final action at Calamus: Bellevue Marquette Catholic meets Springville.

Regular Season:

  • Senior lost twice at Iowa City West 10-7 and 7-5

 

High School Baseball

  • Hempstead lost twice to #9 4A Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-0 and 5-0.
  • Wahlert won twice against Waterloo West 10-2 and 13-2.
  • #7 2A Dyersville Beckman swept #8 4A Western Dubuque 2-1 and 7-0.
  • Clayton Ridge 11, Starmont 1
