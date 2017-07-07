Area Scoreboard (7/7)
High School Softball Regional Tournament Scores
Class 4A Region 4
#15 Independence 11, Wahlert Catholic 0 (6)
(Wahlert’s season ends at 7-30)
Western Dubuque 8, Decorah 4
(Western Dubuque plays at #1 Benton Community Saturday 7pm)
- Tonight in a Class 2A Region 4 semi-final: 7th ranked Dyersville Beckman will host South Winneshiek. In 2A Region 5: Bellevue travels to 2nd ranked Durant. In Class 1A Region 5 semi-final action at Calamus: Bellevue Marquette Catholic meets Springville.
Regular Season:
- Senior lost twice at Iowa City West 10-7 and 7-5
High School Baseball
- Hempstead lost twice to #9 4A Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-0 and 5-0.
- Wahlert won twice against Waterloo West 10-2 and 13-2.
- #7 2A Dyersville Beckman swept #8 4A Western Dubuque 2-1 and 7-0.
- Clayton Ridge 11, Starmont 1