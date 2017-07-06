Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (7/6)

July 6, 2017   Sports

High School Baseball

  • #7 2A Dyersville Beckman 2, Senior 1
  • Wahlert lost to #6 Iowa City High 9-4 in a rain shortened six inning game and game two was ppd. until Saturday at 1 o’clock.
  • #8 4A Western Dubuque 5, Cedar Rapids Washington 2
  • Bellevue Marquette Catholic lost twice to Midland 12-1 (6) and 8-7 (10)
  • Monticello 2, Clayton Ridge 1 (5 innings weather shortened)

High School Softball Regional Tournament Scores

Class 1A Region 5

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 7, Central City 3

(Marquette Catholic meets Springville at Calamus Friday night at 7 o’clock)

Class 2A Region 4

#7 Dyersville Beckman Catholic 12, MFL Mar Mac 0 (4 innings)

(Beckman will host South Winneshiek Friday night at 7 o’clock)

Class 2A Region 5

Bellevue 5, Cascade 0

(Bellevue travels to #2 Durant on Friday night 7pm)

  • Class 4A and 5A regionals start tonight. In Class 4A Region 4: Western Dubuque will host Decorah with the winner to advance and face top ranked Benton Community on Saturday night. Wahlert travels to #15 Independence with the winner traveling to #14 Charles City on Saturday night.
