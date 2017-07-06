Area Scoreboard (7/6)
High School Baseball
- #7 2A Dyersville Beckman 2, Senior 1
- Wahlert lost to #6 Iowa City High 9-4 in a rain shortened six inning game and game two was ppd. until Saturday at 1 o’clock.
- #8 4A Western Dubuque 5, Cedar Rapids Washington 2
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic lost twice to Midland 12-1 (6) and 8-7 (10)
- Monticello 2, Clayton Ridge 1 (5 innings weather shortened)
High School Softball Regional Tournament Scores
Class 1A Region 5
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 7, Central City 3
(Marquette Catholic meets Springville at Calamus Friday night at 7 o’clock)
Class 2A Region 4
#7 Dyersville Beckman Catholic 12, MFL Mar Mac 0 (4 innings)
(Beckman will host South Winneshiek Friday night at 7 o’clock)
Class 2A Region 5
Bellevue 5, Cascade 0
(Bellevue travels to #2 Durant on Friday night 7pm)
- Class 4A and 5A regionals start tonight. In Class 4A Region 4: Western Dubuque will host Decorah with the winner to advance and face top ranked Benton Community on Saturday night. Wahlert travels to #15 Independence with the winner traveling to #14 Charles City on Saturday night.