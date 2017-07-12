Listen Live
Area Scoreboard (7/12)

July 12, 2017   Sports

High School Softball

In high school softball,the Hempstead Mustangs fell to 3rd ranked Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6-2 in the Class 5A Region 5 Final last night in Cedar Rapids.

The Mustangs finished their season with a record of 24-and-18. Jefferson now 38-and-4 advanced to the 23rd state tournament in school history.

 

High School Baseball

Class 2A District 8 Semi-Finals at Cascade

  • Cascade 10, Camanche 0 (5)
  • Northeast Goose Lake 2, Bellevue 1

(Cascade meets Northeast Saturday at 7pm in Cascade)

Class 2A District 7 Semi-Finals at Dyersville

  • Monticello 3, Clayton Ridge 0
  • Dyersville Beckman vs Waukon ppd until 7 this evening

Class 1A District District 9 Quarterfinal at Durant

  • Calamus Wheatland 6, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 2

Regular Season

  • Western Dubuque wrapped up the outright WAMAC conference title with two wins over 6th ranked 3A Marion 5-2 and 6-1. W-D finished with a 26-3 record in the conference and now are 31-6-and-1 going into tournament play.
  • Senior beat Central Dewitt 7-3.
  • Wahlert lost at Davenport West 14-1
