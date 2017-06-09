Area Scoreboard (6/9)
High School Baseball
- Hempstead 5, Wahlert 4 (11 innings). Bases loaded walk the game winner.
- Cascade 13, Mid-Prairie 3 (6)
- Clayton Ridge beat Starmont 11-1 and 9-2 (No hitter by Kole Brandel in game 1)
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic split with Alburnett winning 25-13 and losing 5-0.
- Bellevue 11, West Branch 1 (5 innings)
High School Softball
- At the Wisconsin State Tournament in the Division 5 semi-finals Belmont lost to McDonnell Catholic 5-4 ending Belmont’s season at 28-and-3.
- Senior lost twice to #1 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10-0 and 10-5.
- Wahlert lost twice at Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0 and 12-0.
- Hempstead split with #9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy winning 6-3 and falling 9-2.
- Cascade 8, Mid Prairie 1.
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic split with Alburnett winning 3-2 and losing 9-8.