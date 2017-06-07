Area Scoreboard (6/7)
High School Baseball
- #7 2A Dyersville Beckman defeated # 4 3A Wahlert 6-3.
WISCONSIN SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
- There were no area Wisconsin teams able to advance to the state tournament after losing in sectional play yesterday. In the Division 3 semi-finals at Whitehall: Aquinas defeated Lancaster 11-4 and Wisconsin Heights topped Darlington 8-1 with Aquinas winning in the final to advance. In Division 4; Riverdale lost their semi-final game to Desoto 5-3. Independence/Gilmanton defeated Desoto in the final to advance
High School Softball
- Hempstead split with Waterloo East winning 9-3 and losing 12-11 (8)
- Senior lost twice to Linn-Mar 10-2 and 3-1
- Wahlert dropped a pair against Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-0 and 12-0.
- Cascade 13, West Liberty 3
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic swept Easton Valley 10-6 and 13-0