Area Scoreboard (6/6)

High School Girls Soccer

There will be no return trip to the state tournament for the Hempstead High School girls soccer team. The Mustangs were defeated last night by Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2 in the Class 3A Regional Final at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.

High School Baseball

Wahlert split at Cedar Rapids Jefferson losing 5-3 and winning 7-1.

Senior split at Cedar Rapids Kennedy losing 6-2 and winning 4-3.

Hempstead split with Cedar Rapids Washington winning 6-2 and losing 5-0.

Western Dubuque defeated Central Dewitt twice 12-1 (Greg Bennett a no hitter for WD) and also 5-0.

Cascade beat Bellevue twice 16-1 and 5-0. In game two Cascade’s Brock Simon tossed a no hitter.

Bellevue Marquette Catholic beat Easton Valley twice 3-2 and 8-5.

Some area Wisconsin high school teams hope to be headed to the state tournament at the end of the day. The Sectional semi-finals and finals will be played around the state.

In Division 3; Sectional 3 at Whitehall: Lancaster meets Aquinas at noon and then Darlington faces Wisconsin Heights at 3 o’clock. The winners play for the sectional championship at 6 o’clock.

In Division 4: Sectional 3 at Riverdale: Riverdale will face Desoto at 1:15. The winner faces the winner of the first game at 11 o’clock between Independence-Gilmanton and Royall. The championship game will be at 3:30.

High School Softball